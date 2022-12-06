2 Chicago juveniles charged with stealing car out of Villa Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago juveniles have been charged with stealing a car from a Villa Park Auto repair shop.

Last Saturday, a Villa Park police officer saw a crashed vehicle in the parking lot of Anthony's Collision Center Inc. on North Avenue. As Villa Park police investigated the crashed car, the Chicago Police Department contacted the Villa Park department about a 2021 Kia SUV that was allegedly stolen out of the village and stopped on Chicago's West Side.

Police said that the juveniles, and other unidentified individuals were in the stolen car while fleeing from Bellwood police and traveled to the repair shop. Once they arrived there, all the occupants of the stolen car got out.

Police added one of the individuals broke into another car on the repair shop's lot and crashed it into the car they arrived in. Then, all the individuals entered the 2021 Kia SUV and fled the scene.

One of the suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19 while the other is set to appear on Jan. 9, 2023.

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call the Villa Park Investigations Unit at 630-592-6110.