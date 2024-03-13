Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson unveils plan to invest in neighborhood groups

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled his newest community safety strategy on Wednesday, a hyperlocal investment approach.

The focus will be on the 10 specific block groups in four separate neighborhoods: Englewood, West Garfield Park, Austin, and Little Village.

The goal is to get philanthropists, faith leaders, community organizations, and businesses to help revitalize neglected areas by building stores and services.

"I am confident in the People's Plan for Community Safety because it drives the entire city's efforts toward the people and places who need our investments the most," said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement. "The areas that we will focus on in Englewood, West Garfield Park, Austin, and Little Village (South Lawndale) are not only in great need of revitalization, but they are home to incredible assets that we will promote and build upon in our work. I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders and partners across our great city to serve these neighborhoods and build a stronger, safer Chicago."

Supporters of the plan said the effort will ultimately lead to safer, walkable neighborhoods.

For more information about The People's Plan for Community Safety, visit chicago.gov/communitysafety.