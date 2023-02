Last day for Chicago Job Creators Quest Grant applications

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's the last day to apply for the Chicago Job Creators Quest Grant.

The $100,000 grant will go to 25 small diverse-led businesses.

Businesses across the state are eligible if they are minority or veteran owned or are located in a low-to-moderate income area.

The application is on foundersfirstcdc.org.