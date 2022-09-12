Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies at age 87

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago composer and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, known for his hit "The In Crowd" Ramsey Lewis passed away Monday at the age of 87.

According to a Facebook Post, Lewis died in his Chicago home. Lewis was a three-time Grammy winner, and NEA Jazz Master. His 1965 hit "The In Crowd" was an international pop crossover hit.

Lewis was born in Chicago on May 27, 1935 and grew up in the Cabrini Green housing project. He started taking piano lessons at a young age and played piano at church, where his father was choir director. His father, Lewis, Sr. was a big jazz fan who was always playing Duke Ellington and Art Tatum at home and took young Ramsey to jazz shows.

The jazz composer also hosted the weekly "Legends of Jazz" program on WDCB-FM heard Sunday afternoons. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Jazz Foundation of America at www.jazzfoundation.org