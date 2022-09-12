Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies at age 87

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago composer and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, known for his hit "The In Crowd" Ramsey Lewis passed away Monday  at the age of 87.

According to a Facebook Post, Lewis died in his Chicago home. Lewis was a three-time Grammy winner, and NEA Jazz Master. His 1965 hit "The In Crowd" was an international pop crossover hit.

Lewis was born in Chicago on May 27, 1935 and grew up in the Cabrini Green housing project. He started taking piano lessons at a young age and played piano at church, where his father was choir director. His father, Lewis, Sr. was a big jazz fan who was always playing Duke Ellington and Art Tatum at home and took young Ramsey to jazz shows.

Ramsey Lewis Trio - The In Crowd (Live In Las Vegas) by Live In Las Vegas on YouTube

The jazz composer also hosted the weekly "Legends of Jazz" program on WDCB-FM heard Sunday afternoons. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Jazz Foundation of America at www.jazzfoundation.org

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 4:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.