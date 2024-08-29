The Chicago Jazz Festival kicks off Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Jazz Festival is back, and among this year's headliners are jazz master Amina Claudine Myers, Charlie Sepúlveda, Kenny Garrett and Sounds From The Ancestors, and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra.
Thursday's performances are at the Chicago Cultural Center. Myers' performance Thursday night starts at 7:00, and then, Friday through Sunday, other artists will perform at Millennium Park.
The free festival showcases "Chicago's local talent alongside national and international artists to raise awareness and appreciation for one of the city's most beloved art forms."
"Chicago's impact on jazz music is recognized globally, and our city's powerful and significant contributions are showcased annually at the Chicago Jazz Festival. This year is no exception with the lineup of all-star headliners and Chicago's own Tomeka Reid, Miguel de la Cerna, Bethany Pickens, and more taking the stage," said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. "Making world-class programming, like the iconic Chicago Jazz Festival, free and accessible furthers the City of Chicago's commitment to honor and celebrate the City's music legacy for generations to come."
The WDCB Jazz Lounge returns with daily performances. The lineup for the 2024 Chicago Jazz Festival is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 29, at Chicago Cultural Center
Claudia Cassidy Theater
1-2 p.m.: The Young Masters, presented by Live the Spirit
2:30-3:30 p.m.: Jeff Chan Ensemble presented by Asian Improv
4-5 p.m.: The DJAZ Quartet, presented by The Elastic Arts Foundation
5:30-6:30 p.m.: What is this thing called Jazz? Presented by the Education Committee of the Jazz Institute of Chicago.
Preston Bradley Hall
12:30-1:30 p.m.: IRIS w/ Special Guest Russ Johnson presented by The Fulton Street Collective
2:00-3:00 p.m.: The New Deal Gypsy Jazz Band presented by llliana Club of Traditional Jazz
3:30-4:30 p.m.: The Miguel de la Cerna Quartet, presented by The Hyde Park Jazz Society
4:45-5:45 p.m.: The Southside All Stars featuring Di'Kobie Berry and Darius Hampton, presented by The South Side Jazz Coalition
6-6:45 p.m.: Jason Adasiewicz
7- 8 p.m.: Amina Claudine Myers
Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 Millennium Park
Von Freeman Stage - North Promenade
11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Maddie Vogler
12:40-1:35 p.m.: Bethany Pickens Trio
1:50-2:45 p.m.: Big Shoulders Brass Band
3-4 p.m. Lakecia Benjamin
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
4:15-5:05 p.m.: Tomeka Reid
5:25-6:10 p.m.: Billy Harper Quintet
6:25-7:25 p.m.: Charlie Sepúlveda
7:45-9:00 p.m.; Catherine Russell
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 Millennium Park
Harris Theater Rooftop - Young Lions Jazz
11:00 a.m.: Whitney Young Jazz Combo
11:50 a.m.: Midwest Young Artists Conservatory Combo
12:40 p.m.: ChiArts Combo A
1:35 p.m.: Lincoln Park High School Jazz Band
2:25 p.m.: Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage
3:15 p.m.: Kenwood Academy High School Jazz Band
Von Freeman Stage - North Promenade
11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Windy City Ramblers
12:40-1:35 p.m.: Leslie Beukelman & Jeremy Kahn's "Tonight: At Noon"
1:50-2:45 p.m.: Mike Ross Quartet
3-4 p.m.: James Brandon Lewis
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
4:15-5:05 p.m.: Dennis Carroll
5:25-6:10 p.m.: Jeff Parker/New Breed
6:25-7:25 p.m.: René Marie & Experiment In Truth
7:45-9 p.m.: Kenny Garrett and Sounds From The Ancestors
Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024
Harris Theater Rooftop - Young Lions Jazz
11-11:45 a.m.: Alfie Jackson Quartet
12-12:45 p.m.: Brandon Harper & Friends
1-1:45 p.m.: The Isabella Isherwood Quintet
2-2:45 p.m.: Alejandro Salazar and the Afro Cuban Exchange
3-3:50 p.m.: JC and There Up Band
Von Freeman Stage - North Promenade
11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Mai Sugimoto
12:40-1:35 p.m.: Sharel Cassity Alliance
1:50-2:45 p.m.: Charlie Johnson Quartet
3-4 p.m.: Jason Palmer Quartet
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
4:15-5:05 p.m.: Clif Wallace Big Band
5:25-6:10 p.m.: Eddie Henderson
6:25-7:25 p.m.: Orrin Evans
7:45-9 p.m.: Spanish Harlem Orchestra