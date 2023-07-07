Watch CBS News
Chicago's Jackson Park hosts college signing spectacular for area high schoolers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Jackson Park hosts college signing spectacular for area high schoolers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A signing day spectacular in Jackson Park on Friday.

Nineteen baseball players and one cheerleader coached by Ernest Radcliffe have received college athletic scholarships.

On Friday, they revealed where they will be taking their talents in the fall.

A few of the schools include Wilberforce University in Ohio, the University of Miami in Florida, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

After playing in the Saint Louis Cardinals minor league system in 1997, Ernest Radcliffe shifted his focus to coaching and guiding young men to life lessons.

Over the years, Coach Radcliffe has led thousands of athletes to college through his youth baseball and football programs.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

July 7, 2023

