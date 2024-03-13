Watch CBS News
Chicago issues stop work order for construction of small space at homeless encampment near Dan Ryan

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city is shutting down construction of a small space for the homeless in the South Loop. 

The wooden building sits at an encampment on Roosevelt near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

An organization that helps people experiencing homelessness was in the process of building it but had to stop after the Department of Buildings put a stop work order on the structure.

The reason behind the order was that it was built without plans or permits.  

First published on March 13, 2024 / 8:30 AM CDT

