Chicago is colder than its halfway up Denali in Alaska

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking for a break from the -2 degrees in Chicago, halfway up Denali in Alaska might be your next getaway.

The forecast high for Monday at that spot is 14 degrees. Despite the cloudy skies, temperatures are still warmer than in Chicago.

However, it's forecast to be -18 degrees when you get to the peak of Denali, at 20,323 feet. So, you might want to stop halfway.

Some places are much colder including Yakutsk in Russia. It's currently -47 below zero, making Chicago look pretty warm.

Yakutsk is considered one of the coldest cities in the world.