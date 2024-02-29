Chicago investing $4.3M in Cornell Square Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic southwest side park is getting a major update.
The Chicago Park District is investing $4.3 million towards enhancements to Cornell Square Park.
The park and its facilities are more than 100 years old.
Its fieldhouse has been a resource for the Back of the Yards community offering programs for all ages since it opened in 1904.
Officials said restoration will include much-needed updates to the building's structure.
More about the changes will be discussed at a public meeting Thursday night at the park starting at 6 p.m.
Construction begins at the end of the year.
