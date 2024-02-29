Watch CBS News
Chicago investing $4.3M in Cornell Square Park

By CBS Chicago Team, Yolanda Perdomo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic southwest side park is getting a major update.

The Chicago Park District is investing $4.3 million towards enhancements to Cornell Square Park.

The park and its facilities are more than 100 years old.

Its fieldhouse has been a resource for the Back of the Yards community offering programs for all ages since it opened in 1904.

Officials said restoration will include much-needed updates to the building's structure.

More about the changes will be discussed at a public meeting Thursday night at the park starting at 6 p.m.

Construction begins at the end of the year. 

