Chicago instructor honored as one of the Teachers of the Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Beverly teacher got the surprise of her life on Thursday.

Kimberly Donson was greeted by a sea of excited faces and a roar of cheers because two Chicago churches named her as one of the Teachers of the Year.

She had no idea what her day would look like at Vanderpoel Humanities Academy in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

Donson is being honored as one of the 2024 Teachers of the Year.

"I had no idea. What a surprise."

She's been at the school for nearly 30 years and is a librarian who wears many hats. Principal Kia Banks and some students said keeping this under wraps was difficult.

"Outside of myself and the AP, she is the third in command here. So, for her, she arrives here at 6:30 in the morning. So we had to create a "meeting" for her to attend just so we could get things set up for her," Banks said.

"It was hard because I don't keep secrets from Ms. Donson," said eight-year-old third grader Jemari Howard.

"She already knows that I think she's a fun teacher," said eight-year-old third grader La'Khi Smith-Washington.

To make the surprise even better, she walked into the classroom with her family members on Zoom to witness her recognition.

"It was just so amazing."

And a check for $2,000 presented by Pastor Dr. Charlie Dates of Progressive Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church of Chicago.

The award honors educators in low-income communities and honors the legacy of Dates' late mother, who served as a CPS educator for 40 years.

"I think a teacher probably has the most thankless, sacrificial job in society," said Dates.

"My heart was full, to just know that they thought that much of me," Donson.

Mrs. Donson isn't the only teacher who is recognized as Teacher of the Year. T

On Sunday, Progressive Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church of Chicago will recognize 19 more teachers as Teachers of the Year.

Because it's still a surprise, the names of the teachers can't be revealed but they will be honored at both churches over the weekend.

Donson loves her job so much that she can see herself staying there another 30 years. She plans to spend some of the money on her students.