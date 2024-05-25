Hundreds call for peace ahead of summer at Youth Peace Walk in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Youth for Peace walk kicked off Saturday afternoon in Humboldt Park. Hundreds of people at this Memorial Day Weekend event called for peace as summer approaches.

For nearly 30 years, city leaders, various violence intervention organizations, victims, and survivors of gun violence have shown up for the event.

It's an emotional event to call for peace of violence against youth.

Some of those in attendance are survivors there to tell their own stories.

The event continued at the Humboldt Park Fieldhouse with food, games, performances, and resources for those in the community.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) spoke about why the event and resources for housing and unemployment are needed.

"The March in itself is symbolic. It's our call for peace," Fuentes said. "But then, what are you doing in action to create peace in your community? And that's making sure you're bringing the resources that families deserve. So this component of the peace march is a new component that my office wanted to make sure we were accommodating and bringing together."

Festivities were expected to continue until about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Community leaders and organizations hope to make a point that just because it's late and dark does not mean it's not safe.