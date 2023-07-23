Chicago Human Rhythm Project celebrating 35 years with performance at Millennium Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special performance is happening Sunday at Millennium Park.
The Chicago Human Rhythm Project is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a showcase.
The non-profit supports artistic expression through percussive arts and rhythm.
There will be several groups of artists performing at the Pritzker Pavilion from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The event is free to attend.
