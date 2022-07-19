Chicago Housing Authority approves funding for new affordable Encuentro Square development in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Housing Authority Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved funding for new affordable housing at the Encuentro Square development now under construction in Logan Square.

The housing advocacy group LUCHA and the Evergreen Real Estate Group joined together to develop the all-affordable mixed-use development at 3745 W. Cortland St., at the western end of The 606 trail.

The site was previously occupied by the Magid Glove and Safety factory.

Encuentro Square City of Chicago

The CHA will provide 55 project-based vouchers for the development, which will protect housing stability in Logan Square for 20 years.

"At CHA, are working with our partners to invest in environments that catalyze families' growth, health and economic independence," CHA Chief Executive Officer Tracey Scott said in a news release. "In the case of Encuentro Square, CHA's investment means that families who need housing can remain in Logan Square, an area where rents are rising quickly, for years to come."

The first phase of Encuentro Square will be composed of two buildings containing 89 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Up to 55 units will be available to people on the CHA waitlist, the authority said.

Also Tuesday, the CHA Board of Commissioners approved seven new contracts for 24/7 security on CHA properties. The vendors are Kates Detective and Security, Benford Protection Group, Page Security Inc, and Securitas Security Services US, the authority said.

The board also advanced a proposal for a new Near South High School to be built on CHA land bounded by 24th Street on the north, 25th Street on the south, State Street on the east, and Dearborn Street on the west. The site was formerly occupied by the Harold Ickes public housing development.

The plan calls for the CHA to retain ownership of the land, while entering into a lease with the Chicago Public Schools.

A greater redevelopment of the Harold Ickes site is under way, and will also involve the addition 877 more housing units – including 244 for returning or waitlisted prospective CHA residents. The new development will be known as Southbridge.