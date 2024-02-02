Another Chicago hospital reports cybersecurity problem this week

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another Chicago hospital reported a cybersecurity problem this week.

Saint Anthony Hospital on Chicago's West Side confirmed hackers gained access to the hospital's computer network last month. The hospital said some patient files were copied.

Investigators were still working to find out the full extent of the security breach as of Friday.

The breach came during the same week that a major network outage disrupted phone and internet service at Lurie Children's Hospital due to a "cybersecurity matter."

A spokesperson for Saint Anthony said they have "no reason to believe there is a connection between this and the incident at Lurie."