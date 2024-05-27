Chicago honoring Memorial Day with ceremony, parade

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago's Memorial Day Parade kicks off Monday morning.

The 89th annual ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m. with a parade of members of the Chicago Fire Department led by The Pipes and Drums of the CFD. A mass will follow at 10 a.m.

Chicago Fire Department

The ceremony will take place at the Church of the Holy Family, 1080 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to attend the ceremony.

"At this service, we will remember all those of our CFD family who have died since last Memorial Day, especially 2 members who have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying in The Line of Duty, 8 active members of the Department, and over 125 retirees," CFD said in a written release.

A flagpole ceremony will take place at the corner of Roosevelt Road and May Avenue for a flag raising with a 21-gun salute and taps.