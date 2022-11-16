Watch CBS News
Chicago City Council to honor centennial anniversary of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago will honor the 100th anniversary of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.

City treasurer Melissa Conyers-Ervin - herself a sorority member - will host a 9 a.m. news conference Wednesday to highlight Sigma Rho's commitment to empowering African American communities through education.

A resolution in honor of 100 years of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority's contributions to Chicago will be presented during Wednesday's City Council meeting.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 8:06 AM

