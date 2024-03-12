Watch CBS News
Politics

Chicago high school students of voting age cast ballots in 'Parade to the Polls'

By Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago high school students cast ballots at "Parade to the Polls"
Chicago high school students cast ballots at "Parade to the Polls" 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Chicago high school students got the chance Tuesday to bring their civics lessons out of the classroom and into the real world.

They headed downtown to the early voting supersite, at 191 N. Clark St., to cast their ballots for the Illinois primary election.

It was all part of an event called "Parade to the Polls."

The event was organized by the Mikva Challenge's Elections in Action program, which teaches students about researching candidates and the voting process.

"Today is about bringing some of the lessons that they did in the classroom with the students, and bringing them here to the polling place," said Carla Rubalcava, managing director of Illinois programs for the Mikva Challenge.

There are several more Parade to the Polls events before the March 19 primary next week.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 8:09 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.