Chicago Heights ROTC students get emergency training at Lurie Children's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seventy-five science and ROTC students in Chicago Heights are training with medical trauma experts from Lurie Children's emergency and surgery departments.
The high school students will learn how to respond in emergency situations, along with the hands-only CPR technique. The two-hour class includes workshops.
Lurie Children's will also give their school equipment to keep on-site, in case of an emergency.
