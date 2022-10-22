Chicago Heights man dies after striking rear of semi-truck on I-94

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago Heights man is killed after hitting a parked semi-truck on I-94 Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police said around 6:45 a.m., a trooper was dispatched to a crash on I-94 at the 17.6 mile-marker.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder. While passing another vehicle, the car struck the rear of a parked semi-truck at a high rate of speed. The truck broke down due to a mechanical issue, authorities said.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as 31-year-old Carlos D. Robinson from Chicago Heights, was pronounced dead.

Porter County Coroner, Hoosier Helpers, Precision Towing, and the Portage Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

No further information was made available.