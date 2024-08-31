Surviving family members raise money, awareness on Overdose Awareness Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Initial numbers showed Cook County recorded more than 1,500 opioid deaths last year. Advocates for addiction awareness know the pain behind every single case. So, on International Overdose Awareness Day, they pushed for more change.

Family members who fight for their loved ones' memories in Chicago Heights said they are encouraged by the progress they are seeing in terms of awareness, access to life-saving treatments, and overall numbers. But the work continues.

Friends and family members brought photos of their loved ones to an overdose awareness event at Jirtle Park in Chicago Heights on Saturday. Each one showed a life ended by an overdose.

They came out to raise money for other families in the same situation, offering support and resources and raising money to offset the financial cost of future funerals because they know this problem continues.

Moms at the event say they are encouraged by the changing attitudes toward opioid addiction—and access to the reversal drug naloxone, which is now stocked and available for free in many public spaces.

"I love that it is in the schools and libraries," said Lisa Costello, whose son died of an overdose. "It should be everywhere. Everyone should have it. You can't help someone to recovery. They're not here, so then the Narcan could save their life."

"We want to get the word out about harm reduction, how to keep yourself safe," said Aisha Betancourt Esquiven, whose daughter died of an overdose. "Everything we didn't know as parents when our kids were sick, we want to be able to impact parents who have children now."

Cook County officials said the overwhelming majority of opioid deaths included fentanyl. Initial numbers said it was involved in about 90% of cases.