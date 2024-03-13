Watch CBS News
Chicago to get hit by gusty storms Thursday morning

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty storms by daybreak with large hail and flooding are the most significant hazards, as storms may "train" in place.

If clouds and showers linger into the early afternoon, that would keep stable air in place and prevent a second round from forming. Models are favoring this outcome.

On the other hand, if we break into the midday sun and warming, a second round of more vigorous activity is possible for the afternoon/evening rush.

Cooler for St. Patrick's Day.

OVERNIGHT: STORMS BY DAYBREAK. HEAVY RAIN WITH THE STRONGEST CELLS. LOW 49.

THURSDAY: GUSTY STORMS. HIGH 58.

FRIDAY: SLOW CLEARING. HIGH 50.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 7:08 PM CDT

