Chicago to get hit by gusty storms Thursday morning

Chicago to get soaked by storms during Thursday morning rush hour

Chicago to get soaked by storms during Thursday morning rush hour

Chicago to get soaked by storms during Thursday morning rush hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty storms by daybreak with large hail and flooding are the most significant hazards, as storms may "train" in place.

CBS

CBS

If clouds and showers linger into the early afternoon, that would keep stable air in place and prevent a second round from forming. Models are favoring this outcome.

CBS

On the other hand, if we break into the midday sun and warming, a second round of more vigorous activity is possible for the afternoon/evening rush.

CBS

Cooler for St. Patrick's Day.

OVERNIGHT: STORMS BY DAYBREAK. HEAVY RAIN WITH THE STRONGEST CELLS. LOW 49.

THURSDAY: GUSTY STORMS. HIGH 58.

FRIDAY: SLOW CLEARING. HIGH 50.

CBS