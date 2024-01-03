Chicago issues grants to community organizations to help fill vacant storefronts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is testing a new way to fill vacant storefronts and boost small businesses.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection on Wednesday announced nearly $3 million in grants to 15 community organizations.

The community organizations will identify vacant sites in their neighborhoods, negotiate leases, and recruit small businesses for test ventures and pop-up shops. The vacant storefronts could host such businesses as retail incubators, art galleries, and indoor farmers' markets, the city said.

"Small businesses are essential components of thriving communities," Mayor Johnson said in a news release. "We need to invest in our small businesses to generate economic activity, and the Small Business Storefront Activation Program will bring to life storefronts across the city and much-needed economic stimulus to business corridors in historically disinvested communities."

The targets will be retail corridors around the city – from Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile to Pilsen, Humboldt Park, Uptown, and Chatham.

"The Small Business Storefront Activation Program transforms storefronts and communities by stimulating entrepreneurship, creating jobs, and attracting new consumers," BACP Commissioner Kenneth J. Meyer said in the release. "The selected grantees will assist local business owners and entrepreneurs to positively impact commercials corridors."

The following organizations received grants for the Small Business Storefront Activation Program:

Calumet Area Industrial Commission

Coalition For a Better Chinese American Community

DishRoulette Kitchen NFP

Garfield Park Community Council

Greater Chatham Initiative

Greater Southwest Development Corporation

Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce

Midway Chamber of Commerce

Portage Park Chamber of Commerce

Rogers Park Business Alliance

The Far South Community Development Corporation

The Magnificent Mile Association

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center

Uptown United

West Town Chicago Chamber of Commerce

More information is available at Chicago.gov/BACPRecoveryPlan.