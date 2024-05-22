Crowds to head to Chicago's Grant Park as Sueños Music Festival kicks off summertime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 3rd Sueños Music Festival begins Saturday in Grant Park as the Chicago summertime festival season begins.

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Suenos Festival

Sueños, Spanish for dreams, first debuted in Grant Park back in 2022. It has already become one of the largest Latin music festivals in the United States.

About 80,000 fans turned out last year. This year, 130,000 are expected.

CBS 2 caught up with a couple owners of Chicago family-owned restaurants working as vendors to feed those fans this weekend.

"It's just a great experience for us to get out," said Michael Stolfe, president of Connie's Pizza. "It's a lot of hours and a lot of pizzas."

Connie's Pizza has been serving Chicago since 1963. Stolfe started working festivals at the age of 7.

"They always sent me out to the fests, so I've been doing it for forever," he said.

Cafe Tola started with the Sueños Festival in its first year, and has grown with them. The restaurant – which has four locations on Chicago's North and Northwest sides and also now one location in New York City's Greenwich Village - now works several festivals a summer.

"It's really nice to see a company like Sueños have faith in us," said Cafe Tola owner Victoria Salamanca. "It's confirmation that what we're doing is really special; that what we're cooking, who we're employing, and how we're operating the businesses - it's special to us."

For Salamanca, preparing for Sueños means much more than the preparation it takes to make 20,000 of their handmade empanadas.

"I get a little sentimental," Salamanca said, "because I really am so grateful."

The City of Chicago is preparing too. With Sueños being the first major event of the summer season, street closures began for the festival on Wednesday.

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: May 15 – May 30

Columbus Drive, from Ida B Wells Drive to Roosevelt Road: May 23 – May 27th

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: May 23rd – May 27th

Sidewalk Closures

Michigan, from Jackson to Roosevelt: May 25th – 26th

Balbo (both sides, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: May 15th – May 30th

Balbo (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: May 23rd – May 27th

Columbus (both sides), from Roosevelt to Balbo: May 15th – May 30th

Columbus (both sides), from Balbo to Ida B Wells: May 23rd – May 27th

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Southbound side), from Buckingham Fountain to Roosevelt: May 22nd – May 28th

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: May 25th – May 26th

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications recommended downloading its app for the latest safety info and alerts in real time. The app can be found through the Apple App and Google Play stores or the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

"Chicago in the summer?" said Stolfe. "There's nothing like it."

"There's so much appreciation, so much love," said Salamanca. "There's so much hustle."

Chicago OEMC: Be prepared

A spokesperson for the OEMC said the office will have its operations center active for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and will be coordinating with the Chicago Police and Fire departments, and all other city departments, to coordinate security efforts.

With festivals, concerts, sporting events, and the opening of beaches all happening at once this weekend, OEMC also reminded everyone of security measures in place, and urged people to be aware of their surroundings – and to report suspicious activity to event security or call 911.

OEMC also noted that markers are posted on poles in Grant Park and all along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, so people can reference their location on the lakefront or in the park in the vent of an emergency.

The OEMC also advised people to take public transit such as the Chicago Transit Authority or Metra to Sueños and other events this holiday weekend. Those who drive are advised to expect heavy traffic and reroutes – and to be aware of the street closures listed above.

The OEMC also advised Chicagoans to be aware of weather conditions, and to follow instructions in the event of a weather-related warning.

The office issues alerts and notifications to keep residents and visitors safe and up to date. Anyone may sign up for alerts at NotifyChicago.org.

The OEMC also issues text messages for lakefront notices and issues affecting businesses:

· CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT "CHILAKE" to 78015

· CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT "CHIBIZ" to 67283.

With beaches opening, the OEMC also issued this news release about swimming and boating safety.