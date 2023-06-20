Chicago receives $6.8M grant to fund monument projects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new Chicago Torture Justice Memorial is one of eight new monuments and art projects being paid for, thanks to a $6.8 million grant from the Mellon Foundation.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the grant which will fund monuments created around civil and racial justice.

Some of the other projects being paid for with the grant money include a Mahalia Jackson monument, a Rekia Boyd monument, the Pilsen Latina Histories Project and the Chicago Race Riots of 1919 Commemoration Project.

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Johnson joins Deputy Mayor Kenya Merritt, Chief Equity Officer Candace Moore, DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey and other community leaders to make a grant announcement.

https://t.co/D9uQZuIlqQ — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) June 19, 2023