Last day for Chicago Gourmet in Chicago's Navy Pier, Millennium Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday is your last chance to get a taste of Chicago Gourmet.
It starts with a special brunch hosted by Chefs Art Smith and Lorena Garcia at Navy Pier.
That runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Then it's cheers, complete with beer, to all things Oktoberfest at the Harris Theater rooftop.
That's where local chefs will whip up dozens of authentic German dishes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets for the event start at $79.
