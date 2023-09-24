Last day for Chicago Gourmet in Chicago's Navy Pier, Millennium Park

Final day for Chicago Gourmet in Millennium Park

Final day for Chicago Gourmet in Millennium Park

Final day for Chicago Gourmet in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday is your last chance to get a taste of Chicago Gourmet.

It starts with a special brunch hosted by Chefs Art Smith and Lorena Garcia at Navy Pier.

That runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Then it's cheers, complete with beer, to all things Oktoberfest at the Harris Theater rooftop.

That's where local chefs will whip up dozens of authentic German dishes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the event start at $79.