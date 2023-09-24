Watch CBS News
Last day for Chicago Gourmet in Chicago's Navy Pier, Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday is your last chance to get a taste of Chicago Gourmet.

It starts with a special brunch hosted by Chefs Art Smith and Lorena Garcia at Navy Pier.

That runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Then it's cheers, complete with beer, to all things Oktoberfest at the Harris Theater rooftop.

That's where local chefs will whip up dozens of authentic German dishes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the event start at $79.

