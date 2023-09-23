Watch CBS News
Chicago Gourmet underway at Harris Theater Rooftop in the Loop

Chicago Gourmet in full swing at Millennium Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Gourmet is now in full swing in Millennium Park. 

On Saturday, the festival will focus on the luxury pairings of food, wine, and spirits.

Organizers are hosting two special Grand Cru experiences, with tastings of elite wines from around the world.

The Chicago Gourmet Festival benefits the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

