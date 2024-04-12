Chicago gets gorgeous weather for the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies for Friday night with temperatures in the low 40s.

Sunny skies and beautiful Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday will feature highs in the upper 70s, but beware of an abrupt temperature drop behind a cold front moving through the area by mid to late Sunday afternoon.

Waves of showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday night through Tuesday night. Some storms may become severe on Tuesday afternoon and evening.