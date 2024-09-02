Chicago says goodbye to summer with last dips in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) — We may not be ready to say goodbye to summer yet, and for the last beach day, the water wasn't as rough Monday as it was over the weekend, but starting Tuesday, the beaches are closed.

Just south of North Avenue Beach, in the area known as Concrete Beach, many come to take a dip in Lake Michigan, including six young ladies from DePaul, before classes start on Wednesday.

"I haven't been in the city much, though this is my first time at the Concrete Beach. I'm having an amazing time. I love it here. I've heard so much about it," said DePaul student Kaylin Victor.

"It's just a pretty spot. So we're like 'Let's go.' More it's something to do. It's a gorgeous view," said DePaul student Lulu Lindsay.

If you weren't in the water, you may have spent the day relaxing on the beach or in the shade to get out and enjoy what could be limited sunshine.

On Monday afternoon, the lakefront was packed with people trying to squeeze in the last bit of summer during the holiday weekend.