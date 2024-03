Chicago faithful reenact Stations of the Cross on Good Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A solemn Good Friday tradition filled streets in Little Village on Friday.

The two-mile procession began at Epiphany Parish on South Keeler and headed east on 26th Street to La Villita Park.

Participants dressed their parts as they re-enacted the Stations of the Cross, the final days of Jesus.

Members of several parishes were there.

The Stations of the Cross is a beloved Christian tradition.