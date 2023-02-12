Hundreds gather in Chicago for Global Day of Action, calling for liberation in Iran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Iranians from all over the Midwest came together in Chicago Saturday as part of a Global Day of Action.

Hundreds of people from Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Kentucky, and Wisconsin gathered at Congress Plaza downtown. Many held signs calling for an end to executions in Iran, while others read, "We stand united."

Protests happened simultaneously Saturday in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and major cities across Europe – as Feb. 11 is the anniversary of the regime establishing the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We want to be the voice of Iranian people who are shouting that they want this regime gone because they want a democracy for a future Iran," said co-organizer and activist Saba Latifi. "Hopefully, we can show the Iranian government that the majority of Iranians are against them – and no one is celebrating their anniversary today."

In Chicago, there have now been more than a dozen solidarity protests for Iran. Activists say they will continue to organize demonstrations until Iran is liberated.