Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago girls get running lessons from pro athletes ahead of Bank of America Chicago Marathon

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Elite athletes provide lessons at Chicago girls' running clinic
Elite athletes provide lessons at Chicago girls' running clinic 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In West Town on Wednesday, young girls from the city's West Side got tips on how to run like a pro athlete.

Days ahead of the 45th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Bank of America brought together elite athletes, local influencers, and Girls on the Run Chicago for the second annual Play It Forward Running Clinic.

The event was held at Bridge 410, at 410 N. Paulina St.

The girls who participated got lessons on how to stretch and pace themselves properly during runs from Olympian athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee, five-time Outdoor Champion at 1,500 Meter Treniere Moser, and Nike run coach and fitness instructor Kelita Hollins.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is set for Sunday.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 5:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.