Chicago girls get running lessons from pro athletes ahead of Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In West Town on Wednesday, young girls from the city's West Side got tips on how to run like a pro athlete.

Days ahead of the 45th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Bank of America brought together elite athletes, local influencers, and Girls on the Run Chicago for the second annual Play It Forward Running Clinic.

The event was held at Bridge 410, at 410 N. Paulina St.

The girls who participated got lessons on how to stretch and pace themselves properly during runs from Olympian athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee, five-time Outdoor Champion at 1,500 Meter Treniere Moser, and Nike run coach and fitness instructor Kelita Hollins.

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is set for Sunday.