Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Chicago area girls advance to National Spelling Bee quarterfinals

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five rounds of the National Spelling Bee are in the books and 56 whiz kids remain, including two from the Chicago area.

They include Annette Chu, 13, a seventh grader from GEMS World Academy in Chicago. On Wednesday, she spelled "jocose" correctly to advance. The word means "playful or humorous," by the way.

Also, Daphne Gil, 14, an eighth grader from Alan B. Shepard Middle School in Vernon Hills advanced. She spelled "silentiary" to move on to the next round. "Silentiary" means "an advocate of silence, especially as a religious observance."

Both girls move on to the quarterfinals on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Chicago time.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 2:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.