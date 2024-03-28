Chicago girls got to be firefighters for a day, thanks to CFD and Girls, Inc.

CFD and Girls, Inc. helped Chicago girls be firefighters for a day

CFD and Girls, Inc. helped Chicago girls be firefighters for a day

CFD and Girls, Inc. helped Chicago girls be firefighters for a day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of girls got to make a dream come true Thursday morning. They got to feel like superheroes as firefighters for a day.

Girls, Inc. partnered with the Chicago Fire Department to host their annual "Firefighter For a Day" event at the Quinn Fire Academy on the city's near West Side.

The girls got to try on firefighting gear, which was a little big but fun.

They practiced some safety drills and met real-life firefighters and other women in leadership roles.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said everyone gets pretty excited. And that's the goal.

"We're grooming them so they can think of this as a career. So many people tell you what you can't do. But they can see what's possible and what you can do. So I told them never say you can't do anything. You can do anything you can put your mind to," said Nance-Holt."

The girls checked out this mobile simulation lab and learned how to use fire hoses. Girls, Inc. offers a wide range of programs.

The group aims to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.