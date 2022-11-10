'She was gushing blood': Chicago mother defends daughter from dog attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – The mother of an 11-year-old Albany Park girl said her daughter was attacked by a dog near her school.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to the mother who said the incident last week has traumatized them.

The mother said she was walking with her daughter on a sidewalk, towards her daughter's school when a large dog, possibly an Akita, jumped on the girl's back, knocking her to the ground and biting her in the head.

She has puncture wounds on the side and center of her head, a bite wound at the nape of the girls' neck.

The child's mother gave CBS 2 video showing the girl's injuries though asked us not to use her or her daughter's name to protect their privacy.

The mother said her daughter is traumatized after she was attacked by the dog.

They were walking to nearby Haugen Elementary School last Thursday in Albany Park. They were at the intersection of Avers and Wilson, when she said the dog attacked from behind. The mother said the person with the dog did not have it on a leash.

She spoke to CBS 2 while wiping away tears, under the condition her face not be shown.

"I was pulling my daughter away from the dog," the mother said. "When I got to take the dog away from my daughter, like separate them, the dog started attacking me because I hugged my daughter. I just seen her. She was gushing blood from her head."

Two witnesses, who asked to be identified only by their first names Patty and Christine, said they heard the dog barking and a "blood-curdling screech."

"The dog didn't have no leash," the mother added. "It didn't have no nothing. It just attacked, like I'm saying, once again, it attacked us from the back. My daughter's wounds are in the head and all her back because it automatically just attacker her."

Le Mignot: "So the dog had no leash on it? Not even a collar?"

Mother: "No, nothing. I didn't see anything."

The mother said she was bitten on her legs trying to get the dog off of her daughter.

Police went to the scene and did a report. What's not clear is if any action was taken against the dog's owner.

The owner told CBS 2 she needed to speak with her attorney before making any comment. CBS 2 has not hear back from her.

We also reached out to Animal Care and Control to see if they followed up after the incident and are waiting on a response.