Chicago man charged in sexual assault at Chicago area center for people with disabilities

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after a resident at a Geneva facility for people with severe developmental disabilities was sexually assaulted and became pregnant.

Isaiah Fields, 22, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated battery.

According to a release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office, Fields is suspected of sexually assaulting the victim, who he knew had a severe or profound intellectual disability and was unable to give consent.

The victim was a resident of the Marklund Center in Geneva and was discovered to be pregnant and nearly full-term in April. She gave birth later that month.

After DNA tests from current and previous male employees, Fields' test came back positive, officials say.

Marklund President and CEO Gil Fonger said the organization has been working closely with the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

"Knowing that this nightmare has reached this stage, it feels like a huge weight has been lifted off our organization, and allowed us all to breathe a sigh of relief. While it cannot change the past, we are at least confident in knowing that justice will be served," Fonger said.

The victim has been at the facility for more than 20 years. Despite the circumstances, officials at the facility said the family of the victim plans to keep her housed at Marklund moving forward.

Fields was arrested Friday and remains in the Kane County Jail.