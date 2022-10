'It gives them a chance to show off

'It gives them a chance to show off

'It gives them a chance to show off

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A celebration on the South Side Friday, showing off a place that turns dreams into reality.

The Gary Comer Youth Center is 80,000 square-feet of space to help futures grow. They showed off all the cool and empowering stuff taking place. CBS 2 photojournalist Scott Wilson takes us there.

As a sophomore at Gary Comer College Prep, Liv began her GCYC journey in our Green Teens program. Emerging as a... Posted by Gary Comer Youth Center on Thursday, October 20, 2022