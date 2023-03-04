Chicago First Alert Weather: Afternoon showers before clearing skies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers are in store for the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, then skies will clear. Conditions will be mild through Monday.

Saturday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday. High temperatures will reach near 50 degrees.

Temperatures Monday will be closer to 60 as showers return. Highs will be near 40 for the rest of the week.

