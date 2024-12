Falling temperatures on Friday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —Temperatures are falling in the Chicago area on Friday.

Additional lake effect snow is possible later this morning in Illinois and into Friday afternoon in northwest Indiana, which could bring an additional 1 to 2 inches.

Friday's highs will be near 34 degrees, but temperatures will fall this afternoon due to windy conditions. Highs will drop to the teens Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high of 26 degrees.