Another mild day in Chicago before arctic cold returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — One more mild day is ahead for the Chicago area. '

While Monday's highs won't match Sunday's 50s, they will be well above the normal high in the upper 30s.

The week starts with clouds and pre-dawn showers as a cold front comes through. The area will see decreasing clouds and temperatures that, for some, will again reach the 50s.

Colder air arrives in Chicago on Tuesday and a blast of arctic misery plows into the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

By the weekend, highs climb near 44 degrees.