Another mild day in Chicago before arctic cold returns

By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) — One more mild day is ahead for the Chicago area. '

While Monday's highs won't match Sunday's 50s, they will be well above the normal high in the upper 30s.

b19232a1-804c-48ba-906f-503a2ce30aa2.png

The week starts with clouds and pre-dawn showers as a cold front comes through. The area will see decreasing clouds and temperatures that, for some, will again reach the 50s. 

80cb6ced-e2e5-4c2b-944a-f5fb5b2dad29.png

Colder air arrives in Chicago on Tuesday and a blast of arctic misery plows into the area on Wednesday and Thursday. 

984d87cc-26f5-4871-a5f0-140e1e9e60d3.png

By the weekend, highs climb near 44 degrees. 

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

