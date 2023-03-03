Chicago FOP President John Catanzara facing challenger in bid for re-election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police officers must vote by noon Friday for a union president.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police will choose whether or not to keep incumbent president John Catanzara or replace him with his challenger, Detective Robert Bartlett.

Catanzara was elected in 2020. He faces criticism for his combative relationship with city leaders, especially over COVID protocols. He's also alienated community groups and police allies with his controversial statements and twitter posts.

Bartlett is a 24-year veteran of the department, and has been a field rep for the FOP. He said Catanzara's tactics are hurting the union and costing them in contracts.