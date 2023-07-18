Chicago Football Classic returning to Soldier Field on Sept. 2

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Football season is almost here, and on Tuesday we're getting a sneak preview of this year's Chicago Football Classic.

The annual charity game highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and encourages Black student-athletes to achieve their best in the classroom and beyond.

This year, Mississippi Valley State University will take on Central State University at Soldier Field.

On Tuesday, organizers will announce lineup of a weeklong series of events leading up to the Chicago Football Classic on Sept. 2.

Tickets are on sale now.