Chicago Football Classic returning to Soldier Field this fall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Football Classic is making a comeback.

The matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities is traditionally played every fall at Soldier Field, but it was canceled the last three years because of the pandemic.

The game will return this September on Labor Day weekend.

The Classic is part of a scholarship program that helps young African-American students to go to college. This year, organizers will award $250,000 in scholarships.

"Once we can have our students educated, it makes our city a much better city," co-founder Larry Huggins said.

Central State will take on Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 2 for the 25th Chicago Football Classic.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 4:48 PM

