Chicago Food Truck Festival returning to Daley Plaza next week

CHICAGO (CBS) – Looking to shake up your lunchtime options? You'll be able to do so starting next week.

The Chicago Food Truck Festival is returning to Daley Plaza, located at 50 W. Washington Street.

The weekly event held every Friday will feature food trucks from around the city.

Now in its eighth year, the festal celebrates culinary diversity with a line-up of rotating food trucks from BBQ to tacos.

"The seasonal Chicago Food Truck Fest has become a Friday staple in Chicago's downtown neighborhood," said BACP Commissioner Kenneth J. Meyer. "The purpose of the fest is to support small businesses, our food truck industry, while creating a lively and welcoming event for residents, workers, and visitors in the Loop."

Again, it kicks off next Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will last through Oct. 6.

You can find the list of dates for the festival below:

May

19, 26

June

2, 9, 16, 23, 30

July

7, 14, 21, 28

August

4, 11, 18, 25

September

1, 8, 15, 22, 29

October

6