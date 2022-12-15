Watch CBS News
Local News

The 'Chicago Food Stop' is the newest city pop-up featuring holiday gifts and CTA selfie station

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

'Chicago Food Stop' is the newest city pop-up featuring holiday gifts and CTA selfie station
'Chicago Food Stop' is the newest city pop-up featuring holiday gifts and CTA selfie station 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just in time for some last minute holiday shopping, a brand new pop-up shop is opening on the Mag Mile.

The Chicago Food Stop at 875 North Michigan, the building formerly known as the Hancock Center features a wide range of food options, collectibles, and 3D printed gifts.

The Food Stop also includes a replica of a CTA train car featuring a "selfie station." Earlier this month, CBS 2 highlighted another pop up, the Argentine Connection, inside the Wrigley building.

In the Argentine Connection, you can find everything from clothing to area rugs and even leather goods.

And if you're hungry, you can grab some food from 5411 Empanadas.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.