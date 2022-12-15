The 'Chicago Food Stop' is the newest city pop-up featuring holiday gifts and CTA selfie station

'Chicago Food Stop' is the newest city pop-up featuring holiday gifts and CTA selfie station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just in time for some last minute holiday shopping, a brand new pop-up shop is opening on the Mag Mile.

The Chicago Food Stop at 875 North Michigan, the building formerly known as the Hancock Center features a wide range of food options, collectibles, and 3D printed gifts.

The Food Stop also includes a replica of a CTA train car featuring a "selfie station." Earlier this month, CBS 2 highlighted another pop up, the Argentine Connection, inside the Wrigley building.

In the Argentine Connection, you can find everything from clothing to area rugs and even leather goods.

And if you're hungry, you can grab some food from 5411 Empanadas.

The Chicago Food Stop is officially OPEN! Enjoy a one-of-a-kind retail experience at 875 N Michigan Avenue - explore the history of #Chicago’s food ecosystem and also shop #Chicago #smallbiz. Learn more: https://t.co/n0GJptAny0 pic.twitter.com/ClM9MZLmVB — World Business Chicago (@WorldBizChicago) December 14, 2022