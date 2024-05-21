Attacked in broad daylight with child, Chicago food blogger urges police to get suspect help

Chicago food blogger urges police to get suspect help after being attacked in broad daylight

CHICAGO (CBS) — After posting a video on social media of her attack in broad daylight, a well-known Chicago food blogger is attacked in broad daylight in Wicker Park yesterday afternoon.

She shares her horrific story and urges authorities to help the mentally ill who engage in violent attacks.

Imagine living and working in a neighborhood that you call home. Then, all of a sudden, someone hits you, leaving you looking over your shoulder every time you step outside.

The sun and the people are out as they make their way along Milwaukee Avenue. Kit Graham is one of those who's out and about.

"I walked this neighborhood every day. I live here. I love Wicker Park."

She doesn't love becoming a victim in her neighborhood, and that's what she said happened on Monday.

"Yesterday, I was walking home with my daughter at 12:30 in the afternoon. And a woman hit me in the face," Graham said.

The video details what happened, and her Instagram post got more than 1,000 likes and 500 comments.

"I do not know this person. She obviously seemed mentally ill. But I tried my best to avoid her, but she wound up and swung. Luckily, she just grazed my face. I was able to duck, but it was a very scary incident, especially with my child," Graham said.

Her three-year-old daughter on a tricycle was left unharmed.

Graham quickly ran into a nearby store to call the police.

"And they didn't make it in time to make an arrest," Graham said.

The woman got away. But she ran into the same woman again on Tuesday morning while taking her daughter to school.

She said she stayed on the phone with police for 16 minutes before flagging down an officer passing by.

"Due to her mental illness, there really wasn't much they could do. They could take her to the hospital, but they could not arrest her. They told me I could not press charges. They warned me that she will be back out on the street and that she frequents this neighborhood," Graham said.

Those posting comments on Instagram said they, too, had run-ins with the woman, and that doesn't leave Graham eager to venture out into the neighborhood, as she loves to enjoy the days ahead.

"It's really sad that there isn't a better solution for the city to help people with mental health problems. This woman just needs help. She needs to be taken off the street. And doing so would make Chicago a safer place," Graham said.

CBS 2 contacted police to see if CPD had picked up the suspect and taken her to a hospital. They could not confirm that information but said no one is in custody, and the incident is still under investigation.