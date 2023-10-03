Chicago area family finally gets help with flood damage after CBS 2 gets involved

Chicago area family finally gets help with flood damage after CBS 2 gets involved

Chicago area family finally gets help with flood damage after CBS 2 gets involved

CHICAGO (CBS) – A south suburban family was finally getting the help they'd been hoping for this week.

Last week, CBS 2 showed the flood damage in Elaine Anderson's basement. It was so bad that her eyes were burning.

But on Tuesday, she received some good news. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has followed the family's struggle in Calumet City.

It was just about two weeks ago when much of Clyde Avenue in Calumet City was underwater. Many of the residents spent days cleaning up and salvaging what they could after torrential downpours.

One family wasn't getting anywhere with repairs because their management company wasn't returning their calls, until CBS 2 got involved.

When CBS 2 first met Robin Davis and his sister Elaine Anderson, they were dealing with the aftermath of flooding from sewage backup that destroyed nearly everything in the lower level of their home.

Even after the water, which a city inspector determined rose 16 inches, receded, the situation got worse.

The strong odor of what they believe was mold emanated from the basement through their home, making an unbearable situation for the family where two members have asthma and the family's matriarch has congestive heart failure.

More than two weeks later, the family was singing a different tune.

"You guys got the ball rolling!" Anderson said.

When they weren't getting answers from First Key Homes, the company that manages the property, CBS 2 got involved and soon after got results.

"After talking to our favorite people at channel 2 news, we got a lot of action," Anderson said. "People were calling us the same day."

After a spokesperson for First Keys Home acknowledged a service lapse that left the family in limbo, they apologized, and the company started repairs a few days later.

"All the tiles from the bedroom all the way to the laundry room have been removed," Anderson said. "All the walls have been cut out, and everythig is going to be replaced."

The family continues to work with their insurance company to iron out coverage on what lost possessions will be covered under their policy.

"You fellas have been here ... Its remarkable and we really thank you," Anderson.

As CBS 2 first reported, city officials are encouraging renters who find themselves in a situation where their landlord is not addressing problems on the property due to recent flooding to file a complaint with the city's fair housing coordinator.