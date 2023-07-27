Chicago first responders hold emergency scenario drill downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may have seen a lot of activity from police and first responders on the Chicago River downtown on Wednesday.

We want to reassure you it was all just a drill.

The Chicago police and fire departments took part in the drill – along with a host of other agencies.

They tested their preparedness for multiple emergency scenarios – some on land, others on water.

The National Homeland Security Conference attendees got to see how Chicago's public safety departments respond to active incidents. The Chicago Police SWAT Team and Marine Unit joined the Chicago Fire Department for an asset demonstration on the Chicago River today.

Chicago Police command staff leaders, including Interim Superintendent Fred Waller, were on hand for the demonstration as we showcased the training and resources our specialized units utilize during critical and active situations.

The exercise was part of the National Homeland Security Conference, which is taking place in Chicago for the first time.

The Fire Department said the dive rescue and hostage demonstrations in particular were a "huge success."

The Chicago Fire & Police Departments demonstrated their preparedness during multiple scenarios on the Chicago River. The dive rescue & hostage demos were a huge success in front of the Homeland Security Conference crowd and pedestrians.