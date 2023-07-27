Chicago first responders hold emergency scenario drill downtown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may have seen a lot of activity from police and first responders on the Chicago River downtown on Wednesday.
We want to reassure you it was all just a drill.
The Chicago police and fire departments took part in the drill – along with a host of other agencies.
They tested their preparedness for multiple emergency scenarios – some on land, others on water.
The exercise was part of the National Homeland Security Conference, which is taking place in Chicago for the first time.
The Fire Department said the dive rescue and hostage demonstrations in particular were a "huge success."
