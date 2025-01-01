Chicago area hospitals welcome first babies of 2025
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While many people in Chicago might have celebrated the new year with a champagne toast or a glimpse of the fireworks shows downtown, some lucky parents started 2025 with the birth of a baby.
Scarlett Carmela Sartori might be the first baby born this year in Chicago. She was born at 12:12 a.m. at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center to Sophia and Joseph Sartori.
Born at 6 pounds 15 ounces, Scarlett is their first child.
Just six minutes later, at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale, Andie and Tyger Larson, of LaGrange, welcomed baby boy Van Anthony Larson at 12:18 a.m. Van weighed in at 9 pounds 2 ounces.
At 12:56 a.m., baby Ethan Jovanni Maxinez was born at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital to parents Zara Amirova and Giovanni Maxinez.
Weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces, Ethan is their first child.
At Advocate Christ Medical Center, parents Shuroug and Mahmoud, of Hickory Hills, welcomed baby Julia Abedeen at 1:20 a.m. Julia weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
At 1:46 a.m., baby Aiden Jimenez was born to Rubicelda Morales and Jose Luis Jimenez Bello, of Chicago, at Mount Sinai Hospital. He weighs 8 pounds.