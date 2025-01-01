Chicago area hospitals welcome first babies of 2025

First babies of 2025 born at Chicago area hospitals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While many people in Chicago might have celebrated the new year with a champagne toast or a glimpse of the fireworks shows downtown, some lucky parents started 2025 with the birth of a baby.

Scarlett Carmela Sartori might be the first baby born this year in Chicago. She was born at 12:12 a.m. at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center to Sophia and Joseph Sartori.

Born at 6 pounds 15 ounces, Scarlett is their first child.

Scarlett Sartori was Advocate Illimois Masonic Medical Center's first baby of the new year in 2025. Advocate Health Care

Just six minutes later, at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale, Andie and Tyger Larson, of LaGrange, welcomed baby boy Van Anthony Larson at 12:18 a.m. Van weighed in at 9 pounds 2 ounces.

Van Anthon Larson was the first baby of 2025 born at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale. UChicago Medicine

At 12:56 a.m., baby Ethan Jovanni Maxinez was born at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital to parents Zara Amirova and Giovanni Maxinez.

Weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces, Ethan is their first child.

Ethan Jovanni Maxinez was the first baby of 2025 born at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Advocate Health Care

At Advocate Christ Medical Center, parents Shuroug and Mahmoud, of Hickory Hills, welcomed baby Julia Abedeen at 1:20 a.m. Julia weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.

Proud dad Mahmoud holds baby Julia Abedeen, who was born on New Year's Day at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Advocate Health Care

At 1:46 a.m., baby Aiden Jimenez was born to Rubicelda Morales and Jose Luis Jimenez Bello, of Chicago, at Mount Sinai Hospital. He weighs 8 pounds.

Aiden Jimenez was the first baby born in 2025 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago. Mount Sinai Hospital