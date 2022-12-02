Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Gusty winds and showers on the way

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Colder Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we track tonight's cold front, we expect gusty winds and showers as the front passes our area.

A Wind Advisory will be in place until 9 a.m. on Saturday for gusts to 45 miles per hour. Once the front clears, cold air settles in for the weekend.

TONIGHT: GUSTY WINDS & SHOWERS. LOW 24.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 32.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 42.

