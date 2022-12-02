Chicago First Alert Weather: Gusty winds and showers on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we track tonight's cold front, we expect gusty winds and showers as the front passes our area.
A Wind Advisory will be in place until 9 a.m. on Saturday for gusts to 45 miles per hour. Once the front clears, cold air settles in for the weekend.
TONIGHT: GUSTY WINDS & SHOWERS. LOW 24.
SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 32.
SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 42.
