Chicago First Alert Weather: Wind and waves at the North Shore

By Mary Kay Kleist

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms in Wisconsin today sent us an outflow boundary that is keeping a gusty northeast wind flow in place from the north shore to the WI line. Waves here are 3 to 5 feet with dangerous rip currents until sunset.

A large spread to temps right now... cool in Highland Park with 70 degrees... and 90 degrees in Bolingbrook. Feels like temps around 100 degrees far southwest.

Cold front crosses at daybreak tomorrow. Not a huge rain chance with it, but a noticeable drop in temps.

TONIGHT: BREEZY & MILD. LOW 73.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 80.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 65.

Mary Kay Kleist
September 20, 2022

